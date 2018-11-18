Graeme Obree and Gordon Buchanan star in Fife’s 2018 Book Week Scotland programme

Rebel is the theme at the heart of this year’s Book Week Scotland and it will be celebrated at events across Fife.

Now in its seventh year, the week encourages people of all ages and walks of life to come together in libraries, schools, community venues and workplaces to share and enjoy books and reading.

Flying Scotsman Graeme Obree will share his journey from club competitor to cycling superstar during his talk in Fife.

ONFife Libraries has run with the theme, inviting readers to be inspired by those who have rebelled and gone on to great success.

Graeme ‘The Flying Scotsman’ Obree and BBC wildlife presenter and cameraman Gordon Buchanan are among the authors and personalities who are lined up to engage locals at venues across Fife from Monday, November 19, to Sunday, November 25.

Audiences will be able to find out more about how they pushed the boundaries and paved the way for others to follow in their footsteps.

Readers at Cupar Library will also be asked to channel their inner rebel on a journey through the world of forbidden fiction on Tuesday, November 20.

Sara Sheridan&and tea too! Enjoy cake and conversation with the best-selling author on Saturday, November 24, at, Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Relaxing with a beer, the audience will listen to readings from a selection of scandalous books to see if they can work out why they made a banned books list.

Providing the perfect soundtrack for the evening will be Glasgow alternative folk musician and author Beerjacket, aka Peter Kelly.

He will perform songs from his anticipated third album and accompanying book of short stories, Silver Chords.

Yvonne Melville, libraries service development team leader, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in Book Week Scotland again, giving everyone in the community an opportunity to indulge their love of reading.

“And if people can’t make it along to events, Book Week offers the perfect opportunity to sign up for their free library membership or dig out their old card.

“Whatever people decide to do, we’re encouraging them to make sure there are books in the house and to set aside time to enjoy them.”

Working with a wide range of partners, Scottish Book Trust – the national charity which aims to change lives through reading and writing – will deliver events and activities linked to this year’s theme, Rebel.

The festival has even published an accompanying book of the same name.

It will be distributed free to libraries and community groups during Book Week Scotland and will also be downloadable from the Scottish Book Trust’s website.

At the start of the year, Irvine Welsh launched a public participation campaign for the book and the Trust encouraged people to submit work.

Hundreds of stories from across the country were collected and a panel selected 29 for inclusion.

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust CEO, said: “We are delighted to distribute 100,000 copies of Rebel across the country as part of our Book Week Scotland celebrations.

“We hope everyone enjoys reading these rebellious tales, which sum up the spirit of our country in English, Scots and Gaelic.”

Published authors including Sara Sheridan, Jo Clifford and David Eyre also have stories included, while Book Week Scotland ambassadors, drag queen Nancy Clench and forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black, were commissioned to write about what rebel meant to them.

The anthology covers a variety of stories about opposition and change, from schoolboy revolt in the 1960s to fighting for the right to a library in 2016.

From small, everyday rebellions to running away from home, Rebel features stories from many different backgrounds and cultures.

Keeping abreast of the latest technology, Book Week’s Digital Festival will return this year with a jam-packed virtual programme.

Highlights include Scotland’s Greatest Football Rebel with Nutmeg Magazine, featuring Daniel Gray, Alan Pattullo, Ginny Clark and Pat Nevin, and a live-streamed Poetry Slam with Tom Pow, Nadine Jassat and Jennifer Williams.

Schools across the Kingdom are also being encouraged to take part and the three picture books shortlisted for the Bookbug Picture Book Prize will be gifted to every Primary One pupil in Scotland.

Free bags of books, writing materials and counting games will also be gifted to all P2 and P3 pupils, thanks to Education Scotland and the Scottish Government’s Read, Write, Count initiative.

Visit www.scottishbooktrust.com for more details on local and national events.

Kingdom’s packed programme

Cadham Jamboree, Tuesday, November 20, Cadham Library and Neighbourhood Centre. Free event. Find out about local and family history.

Banned Books and a Beer, Tuesday, November 20, 7.30pm, Cupar Library. Tickets £6.50 (£5.50 concs). A journey through the world of forbidden fiction, with copies of the banned books to borrow!

The Flying Scotsman – Graeme Obree, Wednesday, November 21, 7.30pm, Lochgelly Theatre.

Tickets £8.50 (£7 concs). Discover Graeme’s journey from club cyclist to superstar.

The Greatest Showman – Singalong, Thursday, November 22, 6.30pm, at the Lochgelly Centre. Tickets £1.

Great fun for the whole family.

Animal Families and Me: Gordon Buchanan, Thursday, November 22, Rothes Halls, 7pm. Tickets £12 (£9 concs).

A unique opportunity to hear personal recollections of his globetrotting travels.

Emily Mackenzie, Thursday, November 22, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries. Free.

Emily’s latest book, Eric Makes a Splash, is shortlisted for the Bookbug Picture Book Prize.

Jonathan Meres, Friday, November 23, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Duloch Library. Free.

Actor, comedian, and award-winning author, it will be fast paced and filled with humour.

Jennifer Gray, Friday, November 23, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Cupar Library. Free. Author of Atticus Claw series will introduce her new books.

Pop-up Pub Quiz, Friday, November 23, 7pm, Rosyth Library. Tickets £6.50, (£5.50 concs) 18+

Sara Sheridan…and tea too!

Saturday, November 24, 4.30pm, Kirkcaldy Galleries. Tickets £11.50 (£9 concs).

Cake and conversation with a bestselling author.

Tickets from venues or at www.onfife.com/bookweekscotland.