Great Burntisland Get-Together to tackle loneliness

A caring Burntisland woman has set up an event this weekend to help tackle the scourge of loneliness in the town.

Through her work at the Co-op in the High Street, and the Dollar Road Co-op store in conjunction with the Red Cross, Carole-Anne Crossan is hosting The Great Burntisland Get-Together, and hundreds have been invited along to share a free cuppa, some homemade cakes and much-needed company.

The event will take place at the Church of Scotland’s Solid Rock meeting place in the High Street on Saturday and will run from 11am-3pm.

Carole-Anne, a member pioneer at the store, said: “I have had a few operations over the years which required me to stay at home for periods of time and even though I have two daughters and lots of friends, there are times when I was lonely.

“Also through my work we get people coming in for their shopping and we may be the only people they have to talk to all week, so I always wanted to do something to help bring people together.

“As member pioneers we are encouraged to involve the community, so I approached my bosses with the idea and they agreed it was good, I also got in touch with the Red Cross who will be sending along some representatives to the event as part of their campaign to tackle loneliness.

“Everyone has been very supportive, including my colleagues who are helping with some baking, and I hope lots of people come along and make new friends.”