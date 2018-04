Get on your bike and join a great ride around Kirkcaldy’s cycle paths.

That’s the invite from Greener Kirkcaldy which is staging a group ride from the Lang Toun to Glenrothes on Saturday, April 28.

It starts at 10.00 from the Bank of Scotland at Carberry Place.

The event is free but booking is required as spaces are limited.

To book, visit HERE GreenerKirkcaldy

If you have any problems booking, or any questions, please phone (01592) 858458 or email info@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk.