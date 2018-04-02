Groups celebrate funding success

Volunteers and staff from three St Andrews environment groups are celebrating after being awarded two years of funding from the Scottish Government’s 2018-20 Climate Challenge Fund.

Under the project title of Community Share for Climate Care, the St Andrews Botanic Garden, Transition University of St Andrews and the St Andrews Environment Network have been awarded £293,645 to expand their low carbon living programme based within the grounds of the St Andrews Botanic Garden.

From here, demonstrations on food growing and energy savings will give locals practical ideas to try at home or they can take part in community growing within a new Polytunnel and existing gardens and greenhouses.

This is the third successive round of funding for the partnership and the group will be looking to record and share their learning through running events and producing materials for other communities facing similar challenges.

Gal Badihi , Transition University of St Andrews co-chair, said: “This new project, aims to reduce our communities’ carbon emissions by a further 200 tonnes per year through creating services and supporting residents in their efforts to live more sustainably.

“This practical programme offers some ideas on how we can change as a community.”