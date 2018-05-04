Hard work pays off with a medal for Burntisland man

After months of training in unpredictable weather, dealing with tweaked muscles, tired feet and the Beast from the East, the hard work finally paid off for Burntisland man John Clark.

John successfully completed the London Marathon and achieved his medal after running 26.2 miles for the National Deaf Children’s Society last weekend.

John said: “I’m a long-term supporter and already had a great relationship with the charity. As a dad I wanted to do something to help other children whose lives might be enriched by the brilliant support that the National Deaf Children’s Society offer.”

Reflecting on his training for the marathon, John added: “It has been an incredible journey. I had been running a little for a few years, never seriously, but always telling myself that I’d never manage a marathon. Then, one day, I decided to give myself a challenge.”

John raised £2000 for the leading charity for deaf children. The National Deaf Children’s Society provides expert support on childhood deafness, campaigns for deaf children’s rights and makes sure that deaf children have the same opportunities in life as everyone else.

Alli Steele, who leads the London Marathon team at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “Standing on the finish line and seeing John finish the London Marathon for us was incredible.

“There are over 50,000 deaf children in the UK, and it’s because of the generosity of people like John that we are able to help them.

“It took months of training and commitment to complete Sunday’s race and we can’t thank John enough.”