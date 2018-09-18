Hold onto your hand bags! Harvey Nichols is coming to Fife!

The legendary luxury department store is hosting an exclusive one-off pop-up shop in St Andrews next month.

It will bring some of its most sought after items to The Adamson restaurant and bar on Thursday, October 4.

And while Donatella Versace won’t be arriving in the historic Fife town, her acclaimed fashion brand will be part of the visit.

Julie Lewis, Managing Director of The Adamson, said:“We are honoured to host the first ever Harvey Nichols event in St Andrews and to welcome general manager Louise Masson and her team.

“It is an opportunity for us to show the global fashion brand our historic town and for locals to learn about the current womenswear trends for the season. As a restaurant we are proud to have had the opportunity to become involved with this inspiring and unique fashion event”.

Join the team from The Adamson for a unique style event hosted by the senior fashion team.

The Autumn/Winter 2018 Trunk Show will give guests the chance to discover new brands and the latest trends across womenswear, accessories and jewellery.

Theu will also enjoy a champagne reception, a two course lunch and a cocktail for £50 per person.

The event will be hosted between 11:30am and 5pm with a suitably fashionable after party from 6pm.

For tickets, contact The Adamson Restaurant and Bar in St Andrews on (01334) 479191