Head to Kinghorn On New Year’s Day for the Loony Dook!

Locals are being invited to make a splash and join in Kinghorn Loony Dook on New Year’s Day.

The annual event is being organised by Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Station and this will be the eighth year the event has been held, and it continues to grow in popularity year, now attracting nearly 100 ‘dookers’.

The Dook begins at 11am at Kinghorn Beach, with the charge to the water starting near the Lifeboat Station.

Mel McGarva, lifeboat crew member, said: “It’s fantastic fun which can include the whole family. There is no entry fee, but of course if you would like to get sponsorship and raise money for the RNLI at the same time, that would be great.

“It’s always great to see so many people at the beach. It’s a real community event, and great fun too!

“The lifeboat will launch to look over the event, and you can come along and speak to the crew and find out a bit more about the RNLI.

“It costs over £1,500 per year to train crew members, which is funded by events such as the Dook, with people often challenging themselves to take part!”

Registration for the event starts at 10.30am, at the Lifeboat Station on Kinghorn beach. There will be refreshments of hot tea and coffee available.

Sponsorship forms and terms and conditions are available from Dragons Den, the Lifeboat Station or by emailing fundraisers@kinghorn.org.uk. Further information is available on the Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Facebook page.