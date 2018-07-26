Help bring Leven ticket office to life

A local heritage rail group is seeking the help of the public, as it aims to transform an old garden shed into a ticket office.

Jim Rankin of Fife Heritage Railway, based in Leven, is turning his old shed into a typical railway station ticket office of the mid 1960s.

While he is close to completing the project, Jim is now furnishing the office with stuff from the period.

Jim is now asking the public to donate items from the ‘60s, such as staplers, ash trays, and pipes, which can be used in the office.

The main item he is searching for, however, is a poster that would have been on the wall of many of Fife’s railway stations at the time, informing the public of the upcoming closure of lines.

Explaining where he got the idea from, Jim said: “When I looked at it, the bay window in the front had a very Highland railways look to it.

“It made me think that if we opened it out we could sell tickets through it. It’s just rolled on from there.”

The project is just one of many being worked on at Fife Heritage Railway at the moment.

As well as investigating the possibility of firing up another diesel engine, another volunteer is restoring the old porch.

Work has also finished on a new cafe on the site, and it is hoped this could be open as soon as next month.

The public will have a chance to see the work being carried out on the garden shed when the group hosts it’s next open day on July 29.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.