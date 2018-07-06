Here’s everyone who is performing at Fife Pride 2018

The line-up for this year’s Fife Pride event is jam-packed.

Following the parade, there will be an official welcome at Kirkcaldy’s Town Square before the entertainment kicks off.

It gets underway at 1pm with Nick Shane, followed by Ivy Diamondz, Romay O’Donnell and Kat Astrophe.

Headliner, Scottish Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, will perform a half hour set at 2pm.

A number of other acts will take to the stage throughout the afternoon, including Revival Blues, Sandie Forbes and David Hershaw, Rayna Destruction and Oskar Braves.

At 4pm Allan Jay and his dancers will perform, followed by The Dude Pistons, April, Splendid Suns and Amy Lou and The Marine Biologists.

At 6pm, Abba fans will be in for a treat when popular tribute band Abba Gold take to the stage for around 50 minutes, followed by Brandy Montmartre and X-Factor finalists The Cutkelvins.

The event closes at 8pm with an official after party then taking place in O’Connell’s in the High Street.