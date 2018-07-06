Here’s the new route for the Fife Pride 2018 parade

Following a hugely successful innagural event, Fife Pride 2018 is set to be bigger and better.

Organisers have created a new parade route for the day, which will see a host of entertainment in Kirkcaldy’s Town Square.

The map of the Fife Pride route 2018

This weekend’s event has a new route for the parade, and a re-worked marquee in the Town Square where the entertainment takes place throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The parade starts at Carlyle Road at noon, before heading down Kirk Wynd, along the High Street, up Whytescauseway and into the Town Square.