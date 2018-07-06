Here’s what time everything is happening at Fife Pride 2018

Organisers of the Fife Pride 2018 event have made sure that this year’s event will be even better than their first!

There are a number of performers taking to the stage in Kirkcaldy’s Town Square, and here’s the full timetable.

Noon: Parade

12.45pm: Welcome and speeches in Town Square

1pm: Nick Shane

1.25pm: Ivy Diamondz

1.35pm: Romay O’Donnell

1.45pm: Kat Astrophe

2pm: Michelle McManus

2.30pm: Revival Blues

2.50pm: Sandie Forbes & David Hershaw

3.10pm: Rayna Destruction

3.30pm: Oskar Braves

4pm: Allan Jay

4.30pm: The Dude Pistons

4.55pm: April

5.15pm: Splendid Suns

5.35pm: Amy Lou and The Marine Biologists

6pm: Abba Gold

6.50pm: Brandy Montmartre

6.55pm: Nancy Clench

7pm: The Cutkelvins

8pm: Close and After Party at O’Connell’s