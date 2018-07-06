Here’s what time everything is happening at Fife Pride 2018

Organisers of the Fife Pride 2018 event have made sure that this year’s event will be even better than their first!
There are a number of performers taking to the stage in Kirkcaldy’s Town Square, and here’s the full timetable.
Noon: Parade
12.45pm: Welcome and speeches in Town Square
1pm: Nick Shane
1.25pm: Ivy Diamondz
1.35pm: Romay O’Donnell
1.45pm: Kat Astrophe
2pm: Michelle McManus
2.30pm: Revival Blues
2.50pm: Sandie Forbes & David Hershaw
3.10pm: Rayna Destruction
3.30pm: Oskar Braves
4pm: Allan Jay
4.30pm: The Dude Pistons
4.55pm: April
5.15pm: Splendid Suns
5.35pm: Amy Lou and The Marine Biologists
6pm: Abba Gold
6.50pm: Brandy Montmartre
6.55pm: Nancy Clench
7pm: The Cutkelvins
8pm: Close and After Party at O’Connell’s