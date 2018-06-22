Heritage hippos mark Glenrothes’ 70th birthday

The Great Glenrothes Hippo Parade has returned to the Kingdom Shopping Centre for its eighth and final year.

A theme of ‘heritage hippos’ has been selected, as the town marks its 70th birthday, and nurseries and primary schools across Glenrothes have been colourfully decorating the hippo for the occasion.

David Carson, centre manager for the Kingdom Shopping Centre, said: “The Hippo’s play a key role in the Glenrothes landscape and are a hit with our shopping centre’s visitors.

“We have decided this year, after a successful eight year campaign, that it is time we retire the Hippos and permanently donate these to schools and nurseries within the town.

“We will be back with another exciting creative community project in 2019.”

Two prizes of £500 are up for grabs for the winner of the best nursery and best primary donated by Kingdom Shopping Centre.

Voting can take place via the Kingdom Shopping website or directly with their Visitor Information Desk until August 12, 2018.