Historic regalia from Fife Licensed Trades Association has been donated to OnFife.

The items included chains of office from the region’s three former associations.

They were handed over in a presentation at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

They are among the first to be stored at Fife Cultural Trust’s new collections’ centre at Bankhead in Glenrothes – and are available for viewing to researchers before going on display to the public.

FLTA has a long history in the Kingdom.

A single association was created following local government re-organisation in the 1970s.

It was part of a UK-wide set-up until 21015 when Fife became an independent organisation after breaking away from the Scottish structure. It is believed to be the only active LTA in Scotland

Billy McLean, president, said: “We are pleased to be able to give these chains a new home and now have the assurance that they will be well kept for many years to come. ‘‘

The Fife group has just under 100 members in the on-trade. It also admits corporate members who deal with the licensed trade

It has four corporate sponsors,and Lindores Abbey Distillery. Sponsors provide a wide range of benefits to members

Gavin Grant, service development team Leader for ONFife Museums, said: “We are delighted to accept these beautiful chains of office from the FLTA.

“They are gold plated chains with the coats of arms of the areas of Fife held inside a central medallion.

“These are amongst the first new donations we are now storing at our new Collections Centre at Bankhead in Glenrothes.

“This store will enable us to preserve significant objects like these for future generations. They are now available for viewing to researchers and the public can expect to see them incorporated into our museum displays as and when appropriate.”