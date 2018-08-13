Historically significant Robert Burns book bought for £2 in charity shop bargain bin

A book of historical significance about Robert Burns has been found in a charity shop bargain bin, and donated to a collection in Fife.

Kirkcaldy author, Cassie Kennedy,discovered The National Burns by Reverend George Gilfillan and bought it for £2.

Sara Ann Kelly, local studies officer, at ONFife Archives and author Cassie Kennedy in DCL&G's Reading Room - Cassie donated to them a historically significant booik on Robert Burns she found in a charity shop barghain bin.

But she realised its significance, and, after some research, has donated it to the Murison Burns Collection at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

The book was first published in 1893, approaching the first anniversary of the passing of our National Bard.

The title is synopsised as “including the Airs of all the Songs and an original life of Burns.”

Cassie said:: “I’m delighted that The National Burns has found its way home. I was immediately drawn to the book and knew I had to buy it.

“I can’t believe a £2 charity book has found its way into the Murison Burns collection – it’s a story I’d write myself!”

Sara Ann Kelly, local studies officer, at ONFife Archives said: “We are extremely pleased that Cassie chose to donate The National Burns to us.

“Having another copy of this historic book in our library will allow us to make this particular text in the Murison Burns collection more accessible to researchers and students, meaning copies of the books can be loaned out to other libraries and used in projects with schools and colleges.”

Sara Ann is interested to hear from anyone who would like to use the material for educational purposes.

The Murison Burns Collection is based at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries and can be browsed by appointment during the venue’s opening hours by emailing localstudies.dunfermline@onfife.com

Cassie Kennedy is the author of The Kinship Chronicles and can be found at www.cassiekennedy.com