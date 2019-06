St Andrews’ newest restaurant Haar, had a touch of star quality this week.

Located on the main floor of the town’s Kinnettles Hotel, the restaurant was visited by the cast of HBO comedy series Succession.

Dundee-born Brian Cox, as well as many cast and crew members (including James Cromwell and Nicholas Braun) enjoyed Masterchef finalist Dean Banks’ Tasting Menu as they marked the ending of filming in Dundee for the television show’s second season.