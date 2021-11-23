18 properties available to let in and around St Andrews for the 2022 Open - from £5,000 to £35,000

And with people heading to the north east of Fife from all over the world, many will be looking for somewhere to stay for the duration of the event.
With extensive experience of managing short let properties for Edinburgh Festival, the management team at Rettie Short Lets have sourced some of the best property listings in the heart of St Andrews and surrounding areas for this prestigious tournament, with an exclusive selection listed on the Rettie & Co. Short Lets site which have all been vetted for quality, and range in price from £5,000 to £35,000 for the total stay during the championship week.
You can find more details on all of the following properties HERE.
1. Bonnygate, Cupar
A beautifully finished two bedroom flat located in a converted hunting lodge in central Cupar, a short drive from St Andrews - £5,000 total stay.
Photo: Rettie
2. Forrest Street, St Andrews
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the town, this spacious two bedroom house is a fantastic spot to stay for the week - £6,000 total stay.
Photo: Rettie
3. Seggie Drive, Guardbridge
A fantastic newly built, modern three-bedroom house in Guardbridge, a short drive from St Andrews, with accommodation for up to six people - £7,000 total stay.
Photo: Rettie
4. Boase Avenue, St Andrews
A well presented two bedroom ground floor flat within easy walking distance of the town centre and the Old Course - £8,500 total stay.
Photo: Rettie