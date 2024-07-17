250 new Fife homes: developer reveals name of development and plans for £68m project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More details have been released about plans for a £68m housing development in a Fife town.

Avant Homes Scotland wants to build 256 homes on a 26.2-acre site in Cairneyhill, and has an application for permission submitted to Fife Council.

The housebuilder has revealed the proposed development, which is located off Sunnyside Road, will be called Keelyside View, and will feature a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes. Pieces won’t be released until planning permission is secured, but a quarter have been designated to affordable housing.

Plans for the development were submitted at the end of May. If given the green light, work is scheduled to commence next May with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in early 2026.

An impression of how the development in Cairneyhill might look (Pic: Submitted)

Jim Wilkinson, Avant Homes Scotland managing director, said: “If planning is granted, Keelyside View will be a fine example of our commitment to providing quality new homes for everyone in popular locations where people want to live.

“Our proposed multi-tenure development features a mix of practically designed, energy efficient house types that will appeal to first time buyers, second steppers, families and downsizers. We now look forward to Fife Council considering our plans.”