5 top tips if you’re looking to downsize to a smaller property

All of the advice out there seems to point towards those looking to buy their first home, or perhaps looking at ways to save for that dream home, but what if you’re actually looking to downsize?

Perhaps the children have moved out or you’re looking to free up some cash by moving into a smaller property that better suits your needs.

The team at www.onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk have therefore put together a list of top tips if you’re thinking about downsizing that will hopefully help make the process just that little bit easier.

Is it time to think about downsizing your property?

1 Make a list of things you definitely don’t want to compromise on

When downsizing, it’s unlikely you’ll find a property which includes everything you’d like, there’s always some compromising that needs to be done. However, it’s worth noting down what you’re not willing to budge on as to make the best decision when it comes to downsizing.

2 Only keep things you need

When moving house, we’re all guilty of taking clutter that we think we might need at some point. However, when it comes to downsizing, clutter is your worst enemy. Maybe a month before you move out, take a mental note of the items you use everyday and if you come across something you didn’t even remember you had, it’s probably a sign that you can give it to a new home.

3 Have a plan

Putting together a plan early on in the moving process is going to make your life a million times easier when you actually begin the move. If you can, try and get hold of a floor plan and measurements of the rooms in your new home to figure out how to arrange your furniture and storage. This will save you a lot of hassle trying to fit things in a room when there’s simply no space for it.

4 Digitalise everything you can

We all have stacks of paperwork shoved in drawers spanning over decades that you think you can’t live without. However, paper takes up way more space than you think. Now we have the ability to scan everything onto a device, it might be a good idea to sift through all your old paperwork and scan everything you might need onto a memory stick for safekeeping, that way, you won’t be taking stacks of paper into your new home.

5 Donate unwanted or unused items