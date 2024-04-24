80 new homes are first in Fife to be gas free for sustainable green living
Easy Living Homes, the house building division of Glenrothes based construction company, Easy Living Developments, is creating the development in Coaltown of Balgonie.
Kings Meadow will feature a mix of two, three, and four bedroom bungalows and three, four and five bedroom villas, and it will be be the first in Fife to tick all the boxes for sustainable green living by being entirely gas free and served instead by an energy efficient ambient ground source heat energy system.
The company was also behind the transformation of the former Forth Park Hospital site in Kirkcaldy, and the Castle Gait Development in East Wemyss.
Karen Cameron, sales manager, said: “We are delighted to announce the recent launch of our new Kings Meadow development which is proving very popular with 22 out of the 80 plots already spoken for within the first couple of weeks of initial release. The fact that this entire development is served by the ambient ground source energy system ensures we are taking huge strides forward in providing sustainable housing developments which offer buyers competitive running costs, together with a lower carbon footprint and the option to add solar panels if you choose.”
Properties start at £199,000 and include a brand new house type, not yet seen at any other Easy Living Homes development - a five bedroom detached villa, complete with an integrated double garage. First entry dates are scheduled for late September.
