From a glorious five-bedroom mansion reduced to £650,000, to a three-bedroom flat in Fife which is now available for just £18,000, they have had their asking prices cut by up to 40 per cent since they were first listed.

They include starter homes, sizeable family homes and buy-to-let opportunities around Scotland, including Edinburgh, Brechin and Aberdeen, and are all listed for sale on Zoopla.

A cosy bungalow nestled near the shore of Loch Ness, with a wood burner and ‘exceptional’ views; a four-bedroom detached house close to the Fife coastal path, the beach and golf courses; and a one-bedroom flat near Aberdeen city centre are among the pick of the properties which have had their prices slashed.

But the most spectacular is undoubtedly a ‘stunning’ mansion in the picturesque coastal village of Innellan, with views across the Firth of Clyde, which has been reduced by a whopping £325,000.

For anyone looking for a bargain, one of the properties is now listed for sale at nearly 40 per cent below its independent valuation.

1 . West Princes Street, Helensburgh, Argyll And Bute - £35,000 (was £50,000) This traditional one-bedroom second floor flat on West Princes Street in Helensburgh has been reduced by £15,000 since it was first listed. It has been 'extensively upgraded', with a refitted breakfasting kitchen, and is described as an 'ideal' first time buy. | Zoopla/Slater Hogg & Howison Photo: Zoopla/Slater Hogg & Howison Photo Sales

2 . Invermoriston, Inverness - £90,000 (was £145,000) This two-bedroom detached bungalow has been reduced by £55,000 in total and is now listed for sale for offers over £90,000. It is located near the shores of Loch Ness, boasts 'exceptional' views and has a wood burner. | Zoopla/Purplebricks Photo: Zoopla/Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . 42 Keith Drive, Glenrothes - £18,000 (was £30,000) This 'spacious' three-bedroom flat for sale in Glenrothes is listed for auction, with the guide price slashed by £12,000. Once renovated, the listing states, it could command a rental income of £600 - £700 a month, providing an 'exceptional' gross yield of up to 28 per cent based on the guide price. According to the listing it is in a 'prime' location, close to a host of local amenities, including restaurants and coffee shops, and to schools. | Zoopla/Prime Property Auctions Photo: Zoopla/Prime Property Auctions Photo Sales

4 . 2B Crockatts Building, Brechin - £22,000 (was £35,000) This 'large' one bedroom tennanted flat for sale in Brechin is listed for auction, with its guide price slashed by a total of £13,000 to nearly half the home report valuation of £40,000. The listing states that the property is currently let for £275 a month and would produce an 'amazing' nine per cent yield based on the guide price. | Zoopla/Prime Property Auctions Photo: Zoopla/Prime Property Auctions Photo Sales