Annual north-east Fife garden party celebrates volunteer work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newport and Wormit In Bloom held their annual Garden Party on Saturday to launch their new logo and also celebrate the work of their volunteers during the past year especially when holding their successful Plant Sale during the Newport Festival in June.

The event was visted by Lib Dem MPs Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie, who helped the group their new logo and support all the work they do to make both villages bright, colourful and cheerful with their 70 floral street planters.

This event also recognised all those who have contributed to the group’s continued success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frances Durward, chair of Newport and Wormit In Bloom, said: By selecting, planting and maintaining their 70 floral street planters in both villages they earn many compliments and praise from locals and visitors alike.