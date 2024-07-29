Annual north-east Fife garden party celebrates volunteer work
The event was visted by Lib Dem MPs Wendy Chamberlain and Willie Rennie, who helped the group their new logo and support all the work they do to make both villages bright, colourful and cheerful with their 70 floral street planters.
This event also recognised all those who have contributed to the group’s continued success.
Frances Durward, chair of Newport and Wormit In Bloom, said: By selecting, planting and maintaining their 70 floral street planters in both villages they earn many compliments and praise from locals and visitors alike.
"Some of the supporters and those who had given donations also heard of the group’s future plans which will start with the Autumn Planting."
