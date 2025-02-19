Avant Homes helps homebuyers in the Lothians & Fife with new move-in package

Avant Homes Scotland is offering homebuyers an exclusive move-in package at three of its developments in the Lothians & Fife.

Prospective buyers who reserve selected plots at Carnethy Heights in Penicuik, Honeyman Park in Armadale and Stewart’s Quarter in Rosyth by Friday, February 28 will benefit from the dream move package from Avant Homes.

The package includes full LBTT paid, a £1,000 contribution towards legal fees, fitted wardrobes, turf to rear garden, a flooring package and a £1,000 retailer gift voucher on legal completion.

Located just 10 miles south of Edinburgh, the £60m, 165-home Carnethy Heights development comprises a mix of four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes.

Now available - There are a range of homes at three developments available with the 'dream move' package (CGI indicative of house styles)

Homes available with this incentive at Carnethy Heights range from a four-bedroom detached Lenzie house style priced at £365,995 to the five-bedroom Thurso priced at £499,995.

Avant Homes’ £72m, 280-home Honeyman Park development, which is located off West Main Street, comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The package is available on selected homes at the development ranging from £213,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Balfron house style to £381,995 for a five-bedroom detached Stirling.

At the £48.3m, 170-home Stewart’s Quarter development in Rosyth. the three-bedroom semi-detached Harris house style, priced at £295,995, is available with the Dream Move Package.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “We’re excited to help homebuyers move into the thriving communities we’ve created at Carnethy Heights, Honeyman Park and Stewart’s Quarter.

“The homes at the developments are perfect for modern family living and our ‘Dream Home’ package provides an incredible opportunity for those looking to move.

“With these savings we don’t anticipate these homes will be available for long. Any interested buyers should visit the developments today and speak with our sales team to discover how we can make their next dream move a reality.”