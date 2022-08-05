Beautiful 3-bedroom detached house with lovely large garden perfectly blends the traditional and modern

The accommodation is on two levels with the ground floor comprising entrance porch, hallway, lounge with traditional features, living room/extra bedroom, high-end kitchen with built-in appliances and French doors to the rear garden, dining room, double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a modern family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

The upper floor features two super-sized double bedrooms, both of which have bespoke built-in wardrobes that provide ample storage.

Externally, a large garden to the front has been laid with chips and slabs and enclosed with a small wall, while the impressive rear garden is large and private and includes a pond, barbecue hut, handy outhouse, seating areas, and a decking area. There is also an arrangement in place to lease the ground adjacent to the property that provides parking for up to six cars.

On the market with Delmor Estate Agents for offers over £299,995, more details can be found HERE.

