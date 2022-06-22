Beautiful and spacious 5-bedroom C-listed townhouse in one of Fife's most prestigious locations

The accommodation is arranged over four levels, with the ground floor comprising vestibule, hallway, formal dining room with feature fireplace, large modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, beautiful garden room with vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors to the rear garden, cloakroom, WC, and a larder/store.

The lower ground floor features two good sized double bedrooms, one with stunning en-suite bathroom, single bedroom currently used a gym, and a walk-in shower room, while the first floor has a superb drawing room overlooking Queens Gardens, a large double bedroom with dressing area and modern en-suite shower room, and a separate WC for guests.

Finally, the entire top floor of the property is occupied by the splendid master suite, which includes a dressing area with two walls of fitted wardrobes, and two en-suite bathrooms, each with bath and separate shower.

Externally, the garden to the rear of the property is totally enclosed by walls making it private and secure and is laid to lawn, bordered with shrubs, trees and bushes.

On the market with Rollos for offers over £1,400,000, more details can be found HERE.

