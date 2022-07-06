Front of property.

Beautiful and spacious 5-bedroom detached house with double garage and lovely secluded garden

Located in a popular residential area in the north of Glenrothes this stunning family home offers stylish and flexible accommodation for comfortable modern living.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:30 pm

The ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, lounge with French doors to rear garden, family room/bedroom five, kitchen, utility room, study with access to garage, and a WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, a large monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking and leads to a double garage, while the beautiful rear garden is very private and features areas of lawn with mature planting, paved patio, wooden decking area, and a wooden summer house.

On the market with Re/max Professionals for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

Entrance vestibule.

Hall and staircase.

Lounge.

Lounge.

