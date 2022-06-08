Bright and beautifully stylish 3-bedroom terraced house in quiet town centre location

The fresh and airy accommodation is arranged over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, lounge with bay window, dining room/fourth bedroom, study with built-in mirrored wardrobe, and a lovely fitted kitchen.

The staircase to the first floor includes a split level landing with access to a family bathroom with jacuzzi bath and overhead shower, while the upper level features three good-sized double bedrooms, two with built-in storage.

Externally, there is a garden to the front which is mainly mono blocked, while the rear garden includes a lawn, paved patios, two timber sheds, and an area of artificial lawn.

On the market with Re/max Professionals for offers over £245,000, more details can be found HERE.

