Cala Homes unveils start date for work on new social rent homes in Fife development

A deal to build social rent homes in a Fife village has been secured.

Cala Homes (East) will start work on the 21 properties in January 2025. The £4.8m contract to build the homes has been concluded after Fife Council stepped in to ensure provision of affordable homes at the Inchcolm Green development in Aberdour. They will be a mix of two-bedroom cottage flats and modern terrace homes, becoming part of the council’s housing stock on completion in early 2026.

Cala is currently preparing the site, getting ready for construction commencement in January 2025. The developer is also looking to utilise the local sub-contractor base to support delivery.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director, said: “Given public funding limitations it was good to conclude this contract in an area where there is very little social housing stock. By working closely with Fife Council, we were able to secure the future of this site – and now we are proud to be responsible for the construction of these much-needed homes.”

Inchcolm Green is Cala’s first new development in the region for more than 20 years, with all private homes now sold.

The developer is also bringing forward a new proposed development in conjunction with Aberdour’s Hillside School, that would see major investment into the school and local area alongside 190 new homes.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s spokesperson for housing, said: “I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious affordable housing programme, one of the UK's largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high. Each new council house will deliver a warmer, drier, and healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”