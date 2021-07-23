Call to Fifers to make sure their homes are energy efficient

The call comes from the Home Energy Scotland

A recent survey revealed that 70% of people in Scotland feel concerned about energy bills rising, with almost two thirds using more energy than usual during the first 12 months of the pandemic.

It also found 59% of Scots have noticed a worrying rise in their energy bills already.

Time to make sure your home is good for winter

Jamie Gray, advice centre manager for Home Energy Scotland in the South East said; “It is now vital to get things sorted so that heating costs aren’t such a worry when next winter comes.

"The good news is there is a lot of help available and summer is the best time to access it.”

The Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland programme provides home improvements like home insulation, secondary glazing or a new heating system worth around £5000.

