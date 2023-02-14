This gorgeous park is the only Scottish location to make the grade for the list, and spans a massive 2.5 acres which dates back to the 1800s.

The gardens have been created with an emphasis on making year-round interest and beauty, meaning it is beautiful no matter the season.

The winter garden is bursting with tall silver birch trees and gorgeous wintery snowdrops.

Snowdrops abound in Cambo Gardens

A spokesperson for Garden Buildings Direct said: “The winter months can be hard for many of us with a lack of daylight hours and dropping temperatures. But it’s still really important to get outside to improve your physical and mental wellbeing.