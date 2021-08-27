Chance to live in a castle on an estate once owned by Robert The Bruce and visited by Winston Churchill during World War Two

The castle has been painstakingly converted into superb apartments in recent years but prior to that, the building, and surrounding estate, featured prominently in Scottish history.

The Pitreavie estate was once owned by Robert The Bruce, who gifted it to his sister Lady Christina Bruce in the 14th century, while the castle itself, built around 1615, sits close to the site of the Battle of Pitreavie, fought on July 20, 1651 and which marked the end of Scotland's last hold-out against subjugation by Oliver Cromwell's New Model Army.

Much later, the castle was extensively remodelled in 1885 and remained in private hands until it was sold to the Air Ministry in 1938 and used to coordinate operations for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Coastal Command, with Winston Churchill visiting twice during the Second World War. After the ending of hostilities, the castle became the headquarters of NATO North Atlantic Area and only closed as an RAF station in 1996.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitreavie Castle.

Now the building is home to beautiful luxury apartments and a rare opportunity to buy one has just become available.

The accommodation for sale has been freshly decorated and comprises an entrance vestibule leading to a hugely impressive sweeping carpeted staircase to the flat entrance at first floor level.

A small internal hallway with two stairways takes you up to the accommodation with the main staircase leading to a generous bright hallway and two well proportioned double bedrooms, an impressive living room overlooking the beautiful gardens with feature fireplace, and a modern kitchen. There are a few steps down in the turret which lead to the stunning four-piece bathroom.

Extensive communal grounds surround the castle incorporating woodland, lawns, ponds and a summer house, while there are two allocated parking spaces and visitor parking.

Pitreavie Castle was originally built around 1615.

The apartment is on the market with Morgans Property for offers over £235,000, and if you are interested in acquiring your own bit of Scottish history, more details can be found HERE.