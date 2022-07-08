Charming and historic 3-bedroom stone built cottage in lovely setting in shadow of iconic Forth Bridge

Full of character and charm, the house has not been sold on the open market since the 1960s and is situated in a beautiful spot in North Queensferry, with superb views of the Forth Bridge.

Stone steps from the garden lead up to the front door and the ground floor, which comprises porch, renovated kitchen/dining room, and large sitting room with wood burning stove and superb views.

A door leads to the stairs to the lower ground floor, which consists of two double bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes, smaller third bedroom ideal for a home office, utility room, modern bathroom, boiler cupboard, and a back door leading to an outdoor enclosed store.

Externally, there is a large, well-established garden in front of the house with plenty of space for off-street parking and views of the water from certain parts. There is a beautiful wooden built summerhouse and outdoor shed, as well as an outdoor WC/store and coal bunker/store under the front steps.

On the market with Savills for £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

