Could this colourful Fife family home be Scotland's Home of the Year 2024?

Owners of The Pink House, Brian and Heather with their children, Rosie and Olive. (Pic: Kirsty Anderson)

A colourful house in Fife is vying for a chance to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.

The villa, known as The Pink House, is home to Heather and Brian and their two daughters Rosie and Olive.

Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live there with her family.

She has transformed the interior with paint and clever upcycling techniques, creating a theme of childhood and nostalgia.

The four-bedroomed property has had a colourful renovation. The furniture choices are mostly vintage and second-hand finds, while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every room with some brave colour combinations.

The Pink House is one of three contenders in the East area, hoping to secure the last spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The show sees interior designers Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell score three properties in each episode on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

The other two properties the judges must choose between in this year’s East episode are a new build overlooking the Firth of Forth in North Berwick and a mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow.