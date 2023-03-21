Doors open to new four-bedroom show house at former Kirkcaldy school site

Whiteburn’s Viewforth development breathes new life into the site of the former secondary school which sat there for over a century.

First opened in 1908, Viewforth High School sat at the heart of Loughborough Road for generations until its closure in 2016.

After several devastating fires, the site was cl;eared and work started on over 70 new homes.

Interior showhome at Whiteburn Viewforth development in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd)

The first owners have already moved in, and now the developer has launched its four-bed show home.

It aims to show prospective buyers that living in a new home can equally balance old and new. Heritage paints have been used, while upcycled furniture and new pieces commissioned from Fife-based makers and crafters feature throughout.

The homes start at £237,500.