Doors open to new four-bedroom show house at former Kirkcaldy school site
A new show home has opened at one of Kirkcaldy’s new housing developments.
Whiteburn’s Viewforth development breathes new life into the site of the former secondary school which sat there for over a century.
First opened in 1908, Viewforth High School sat at the heart of Loughborough Road for generations until its closure in 2016.
After several devastating fires, the site was cl;eared and work started on over 70 new homes.
The first owners have already moved in, and now the developer has launched its four-bed show home.
It aims to show prospective buyers that living in a new home can equally balance old and new. Heritage paints have been used, while upcycled furniture and new pieces commissioned from Fife-based makers and crafters feature throughout.
The homes start at £237,500.
Toria Jones, sales manager for Viewforth said: “We’ve already welcomed our first few homeowners and there’s a real sense that the development is truly coming to life. Launching our four bedroom detached show home is the next stage of our journey.”