Doors open to new four-bedroom show house at former Kirkcaldy school site

A new show home has opened at one of Kirkcaldy’s new housing developments.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT

Whiteburn’s Viewforth development breathes new life into the site of the former secondary school which sat there for over a century.

First opened in 1908, Viewforth High School sat at the heart of Loughborough Road for generations until its closure in 2016.

After several devastating fires, the site was cl;eared and work started on over 70 new homes.

Interior showhome at Whiteburn Viewforth development in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd)
The first owners have already moved in, and now the developer has launched its four-bed show home.

It aims to show prospective buyers that living in a new home can equally balance old and new. Heritage paints have been used, while upcycled furniture and new pieces commissioned from Fife-based makers and crafters feature throughout.

The homes start at £237,500.

Toria Jones, sales manager for Viewforth said: “We’ve already welcomed our first few homeowners and there’s a real sense that the development is truly coming to life. Launching our four bedroom detached show home is the next stage of our journey.”

Visit www.whiteburn.co.uk/viewforth

