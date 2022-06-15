Exceptional 5-bedroom family home in quiet countryside setting with extensive gardens and stunning views

Located on Cults Hill, just a short drive from the likes of Ladybank and Cupar, the house has an attractive stone exterior under a slated roof and offers exceptional contemporary accommodation over two floors, with the ground floor comprising sitting room, dining room, kitchen, family room, bedroom/living room, study, utility room, and a shower room.

The upper level features a principal bedroom with large en-suite with bath and separate shower, further two good sized double bedrooms, single bedroom/nursery, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property stands in generous grounds with lovely garden areas surrounding the house, together with a large gravel driveway with parking for several vehicles. There is also a sheltered landscaped walled garden and an extensive area of amenity ground including timber buildings comprising three storage areas.

On the market with Galbraith for offers over £710,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Upper Bunzion Farmhouse, Cults Hill Front of property. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2. Upper Bunzion Farmhouse, Cults Hill Hallway. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3. Upper Bunzion Farmhouse, Cults Hill Hallway. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

4. Upper Bunzion Farmhouse, Cults Hill Sitting room. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales