Expert Unveils Easy Hack to Keep Your Air Fryer Spotless!

According to Adam, the secret to a pristine air fryer is a combination of household ingredients that are likely already in your pantry.

"The best way to clean your air fryer is by using a paste made from baking soda and vinegar," Adam explains. "This natural cleaning solution is effective at breaking down grease without the harsh chemicals found in many commercial cleaners."

Here’s how you can apply Adam’s method:

Air Fryer

Create a Paste: Mix three tablespoons of baking soda with one tablespoon of water to form a paste. For a deeper clean, you can substitute water with white vinegar. Apply Generously: Coat the greasy areas of the air fryer basket and bottom tray with the paste. Let it sit for about 20 minutes. Scrub and Rinse: After the waiting period, scrub the basket and tray with a non-abrasive sponge or brush, then rinse thoroughly with warm water. Wipe and Dry: Wipe down the air fryer with a soft cloth and allow it to dry completely before using it again.

Adam, from Bust The Dust, also emphasises the importance of regular maintenance. "Cleaning your air fryer after each use not only extends its life but also ensures that your food tastes as good as it should," he advises.