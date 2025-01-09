Fife councillors agree to short-term let consultation
Council officers had recommended against introducing short-term let control areas in the East Neuk and St Andrews, with both areas below the threshold of 10% of properties being short-term lets which they had suggested. According to data from Fife Council, short-term lets make up 8.13% of the housing stock in the East Neuk, and 5.4% in St Andrews.
In an amendment led by Cllr Corps, councillors agreed that a detailed process to take forward the consideration of control areas in the East Neuk and St Andrews should be prepared. It is intended that this paper would also set out the benefits and risks of designating a STLCA in these wards
Cllr Fiona Corps said:
“I am glad that councillors have agreed my amendment which will see local people consulted on short-term let control areas. I believe that the 10% threshold which council officers recommended did not reflect the urgency of the situation.
“St Andrews and in particular the East Neuk area has a high concentration of short-term lets in comparison to surrounding areas, making up 8% of housing in the East Neuk. Highland Council implemented a control area last year in a ward based on figures of just 8%. “I worry that in five years' time we will be looking at these figures and they will have increased again. In a further ten years we will be saying we better do something about this, and it will be too late. The issue is here now.”
Willie Rennie added:
“I am glad that councillors have agreed the Fife Liberal Democrat proposal to continue work on short-term let control areas in the East Neuk in St Andrews. It’s also important that local people will be able to have their say on this pressing issue.
“Short-term lets are important to the local economy, but like many people I am concerned about the overall numbers, especially in the East Neuk and St Andrews. A cap could limit the negative impacts and make it easier for local people to find an affordable home.
“I was opposed to the short-term let licensing system because it was too heavy handed and solved a problem that didn’t exist in Fife. I’ve always been supportive of control areas to cap the numbers so that we can get the right balance between holiday homes and permanent homes.”