Fife firm named best estate agent in Scotland

Cupar based Lawrie Estate Agents was named the Best Estate Agents in Scotland at the prestigious ceremony, which follows its success at the Scotland Business Awards where it picked up the Best Estate Agents in Fife award.
Owner Joyce Lawrie said: “All the hard work that my team and I have put in over the last five years is now recognised not only locally, but throughout Scotland. We have a fantastic team of four based in our office in Cupar, as well as three viewing agents.”
Lawrie Estate Agents facilitate property sales across Cupar, Howe of Fife, St Andrews and the East Neuk with the highly experienced and passionate staff dedicated to providing the best service possible from their Bonnygate office in the centre of Cupar.
For more information on the company, visit their website at www.lawrieestateagents.co.uk.