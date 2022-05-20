Fife firm named best estate agent in Scotland

Lawrie Estate Agents owner Joyce Lawrie with staff at the British Property Awards ceremony.

Cupar based Lawrie Estate Agents was named the Best Estate Agents in Scotland at the prestigious ceremony, which follows its success at the Scotland Business Awards where it picked up the Best Estate Agents in Fife award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Joyce Lawrie said: “All the hard work that my team and I have put in over the last five years is now recognised not only locally, but throughout Scotland. We have a fantastic team of four based in our office in Cupar, as well as three viewing agents.”

Lawrie Estate Agents facilitate property sales across Cupar, Howe of Fife, St Andrews and the East Neuk with the highly experienced and passionate staff dedicated to providing the best service possible from their Bonnygate office in the centre of Cupar.