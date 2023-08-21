Fife house prices up – terraced house owners enjoy biggest increase
The average house price in June was £174,016, Land Registry figures show.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices dropped 0.4%, and Fife was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Kingdom rose by £8900 – putting the area fourth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
First-time buyers up – terraced house owners enjoy the biggest rise, up spent an average of £138,600 on their property – £6900 more than a year ago, and £30,200 more than in June 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £207,800 on average in June – 49.9% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise - up 2%, to £142,234 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5%.
Among other types of property: Detached: up 1.4% monthly; up 5.4% annually; £322,278 average; semi-detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 6.1% annually; £184,413 average; flats: up 1.6% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £103,832 average. Buyers also paid 8.1% less than the average price in Scotland (£189,000) in June for a property in Fife. The most expensive properties in Scotland were in East Lothian – £339,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Fife.