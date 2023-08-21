The average house price in June was £174,016, Land Registry figures show.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices dropped 0.4%, and Fife was above the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Kingdom rose by £8900 – putting the area fourth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-time buyers up – terraced house owners enjoy the biggest rise, up spent an average of £138,600 on their property – £6900 more than a year ago, and £30,200 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £207,800 on average in June – 49.9% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise - up 2%, to £142,234 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5%.