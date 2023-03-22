News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
36 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
1 hour ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
4 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Fife housing waiting list: more than 12,000 people waiting on a council home

Figures from Fife Council have shown that the waiting list for social housing stands at over 12,000 applicants.

By John A. MacInnes
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT- 1 min read

North East Fife Liberal Democrats have called for greater investment in social housing and highlighted the problem of empty homes across Fife.

Responding to a query from Liberal Democrat group leader Jonny Tepp, Fife Council officials confirmed that the current waiting list for social housing stood at 12,091 applicants, including 1,350 applicants considered homeless. This is down from March last year when the waiting list was over 14,000 applicants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Separately a presentation to councillors by the Fife Housing Partnership highlighted that there were 2159 empty properties in Fife, with more than 60% having been empty for more than a year.

Cllr Jonny Tepp
Cllr Jonny Tepp
Cllr Jonny Tepp
Most Popular

Willie Rennie recently highlighted the issue of overcrowding in Fife social homes, with the most recent figures showing more than 2,000 were occupied by more people than they were designed to accommodate.

Cllr Jonny Tepp said: “The housing waiting list remains far too long. There are no quick fixes, but there needs to be a renewed effort to ensure that the current housing stock in Fife is utilised to its full potential, and that long-term empty houses can be put to good use. ”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie added: “The housing situation across Fife remains dire. I know people in North East Fife face long waits for social housing and for social housing moves.

“Despite some progress compared to last year, progress is slower than anyone would like. The Scottish Government is off-track on its house-building targets.”

FifeFife CouncilNorth East FifeLiberal DemocratsWillie RennieScottish GovernmentLiberal Democrat