Fife property: A unique and contemporary 5-bedroom family home in secluded rural setting with outstanding countryside views

Enjoying a quiet location, but only a couple of miles outside Cupar, this fantastic house is arranged over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises sitting room, dining hall, open plan kitchen/family room, utility room, shower room, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

A bespoke engineered staircase leads up from the dining hall to the first floor which features an open sitting/study area, spacious principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, en-suite bathroom and private balcony, two additional bedrooms with shared balcony, and a further shower room.

Externally, an attractive tree-lined drive leads to a substantial parking area and a large garage which includes a gardener’s WC, fitted units with integrated sink, separate workshop, garden store/greenhouse, as well as spacious attic storage space above with a studio/study area.

The enclosed gardens overlook the surrounding fields and feature a large paved terrace, timber decked terrace, lawn, raised vegetable and herb beds, area of mature woodland, and an impressive octagonal barbecue hut with fitted seating.

On the market with Savills for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

