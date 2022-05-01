Fife property: A unique and contemporary 5-bedroom family home in secluded rural setting with outstanding countryside views

Enjoying a quiet location, but only a couple of miles outside Cupar, this fantastic house is arranged over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises sitting room, dining hall, open plan kitchen/family room, utility room, shower room, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.
A bespoke engineered staircase leads up from the dining hall to the first floor which features an open sitting/study area, spacious principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, en-suite bathroom and private balcony, two additional bedrooms with shared balcony, and a further shower room.
Externally, an attractive tree-lined drive leads to a substantial parking area and a large garage which includes a gardener’s WC, fitted units with integrated sink, separate workshop, garden store/greenhouse, as well as spacious attic storage space above with a studio/study area.
The enclosed gardens overlook the surrounding fields and feature a large paved terrace, timber decked terrace, lawn, raised vegetable and herb beds, area of mature woodland, and an impressive octagonal barbecue hut with fitted seating.