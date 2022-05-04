Fife property: Beautiful 18th century 5-bedroom country house with lovely gardens and outstanding countryside views

Set in front of a working farm and cottages on an elevated position about two miles east of Cupar, the house has been refurbished in the past 12 years, including new kitchen and bathrooms and fully redecorated.

The accommodation is arranged on two levels, and on the ground floor comprises glazed porch, hallway, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, snug, WC, kitchen, pantry, breakfast room, boiler room, utility room, and an L-shaped conservatory.

A curving stone stairway leads to the first floor with three separate landings giving access to a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, bedroom two (currently used as a gym), shower room, bedroom three with en-suite WC, bedroom four with en-suite shower room, bedroom five, dressing room, and a bathroom.

Externally, a gravel sweep in front of the house gives ample space for parking and leads to a large stone fronted garage with power supply and lighting. The beautiful, well maintained gardens extend to about 1.6 acres and feature extensive lawns, kitchen garden with greenhouse, and a walled garden with raised terrace, large lawn, and beautifully maintained herbaceous borders.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,200,000, more details can be found HERE.

