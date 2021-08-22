Fife property: Beautiful 2-bedroom converted lower flat in prime central location was former girls music school

Modernised throughout, the walk-in condition accommodation comprises main door, vestibule, reception hallway, generous sitting room with focal point fireplace, contemporary dining kitchen, separate utility room, two good size double bedrooms, and a modern shower room.
Externally, the private enclosed garden to the front is bordered by established hedgerow, plants and shrubs, and features a maintenance free resin bound surface, attractive paving, all weather grass, timber shed, and lighting and power.
On the market with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents for offers over £170,000, more details can be found HERE.