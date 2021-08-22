Douglas Street, Kirkcaldy.

Fife property: Beautiful 2-bedroom converted lower flat in prime central location was former girls music school

This delightful traditional main door lower conversion forms part of a former girls music school in Kirkcaldy town centre and has been completely upgraded in recent years to a high standard, yet retains its original charm.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:10 pm

Modernised throughout, the walk-in condition accommodation comprises main door, vestibule, reception hallway, generous sitting room with focal point fireplace, contemporary dining kitchen, separate utility room, two good size double bedrooms, and a modern shower room.

Externally, the private enclosed garden to the front is bordered by established hedgerow, plants and shrubs, and features a maintenance free resin bound surface, attractive paving, all weather grass, timber shed, and lighting and power.

On the market with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents for offers over £170,000, more details can be found HERE.

Douglas Street, Kirkcaldy

Entrance gate.

Photo: n/a

Douglas Street, Kirkcaldy

Front of property.

Photo: n/a

Douglas Street, Kirkcaldy

Garden and main door entrance.

Photo: n/a

Douglas Street, Kirkcaldy

Inner entrance door.

Photo: n/a

