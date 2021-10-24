Walter Lumsden Court, Freuchie.

Fife property: Beautiful 2-bedroom penthouse apartment with garage, private parking, and spectacular views over the Lomond Hills

This delightful modern penthouse flat is set in the quaint and popular village of Freuchie, perfectly located to enjoy the best of the Fife countryside.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:10 pm

The accommodation is accessed via a carpeted staircase and comprises a bright central hallway, dual aspect living and dining space with picture window and French doors to a south facing balcony, modern fitted kitchen, bright and spacious double bedroom with mirrored double wardrobe and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with fitted wardrobe and stunning view over the Lomond Hills, and a lovely bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a private garage with floored storage space above, an allocated parking space, ample visitor parking, and a well-maintained shared garden with drying green.

On the market with Lawrie Estate Agents for offers over £175,000, more details can be found HERE.

