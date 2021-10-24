Fife property: Beautiful 2-bedroom penthouse apartment with garage, private parking, and spectacular views over the Lomond Hills

The accommodation is accessed via a carpeted staircase and comprises a bright central hallway, dual aspect living and dining space with picture window and French doors to a south facing balcony, modern fitted kitchen, bright and spacious double bedroom with mirrored double wardrobe and en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with fitted wardrobe and stunning view over the Lomond Hills, and a lovely bathroom.
Externally, the property benefits from a private garage with floored storage space above, an allocated parking space, ample visitor parking, and a well-maintained shared garden with drying green.
On the market with Lawrie Estate Agents for offers over £175,000, more details can be found HERE.