Fife property: Beautiful 3-bedroom terraced cottage with stunning interior design and garden with summerhouse bar

The living space is fantastic, featuring a spacious lounge with open plan dining room, modern kitchen with range of modern units and French doors to the rear garden, stunning bathroom with separate shower cubicle, and three good sized bedrooms on the upper level.

Externally, the enclosed rear garden includes a patio and lawn, as well as a summerhouse, complete with bar, living wall decoration, neon sign, and sitting area.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £135,000, more details can be found HERE.

