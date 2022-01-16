Front of property.

Fife property: Beautiful 3-bedroom terraced cottage with stunning interior design and garden with summerhouse bar

This stylish terraced house, situated within a popular residential area of Buckhaven, boasts an impressively high quality of presentation and specification.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 4:15 pm

The living space is fantastic, featuring a spacious lounge with open plan dining room, modern kitchen with range of modern units and French doors to the rear garden, stunning bathroom with separate shower cubicle, and three good sized bedrooms on the upper level.

Externally, the enclosed rear garden includes a patio and lawn, as well as a summerhouse, complete with bar, living wall decoration, neon sign, and sitting area.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £135,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Lawrence Street, Buckhaven

Front door.

2. Lawrence Street, Buckhaven

Dining room.

3. Lawrence Street, Buckhaven

Lounge.

4. Lawrence Street, Buckhaven

Dining room.

Fife
