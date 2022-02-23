Fife property: Beautiful 4-bedroom detached cottage with stunning living area

An entrance vestibule leads to a bright reception hall and the ground floor accommodation, the highlight of which is the impressive lounge/dining room, bathed in natural light from three windows and with a central feature wood-burner providing a lovely space.

Elsewhere, there is a fitted kitchen with built-in appliances and patio doors to the rear garden, utility room, two double bedrooms, one being used as a family room, and a stunning family bathroom, while the upper level has a landing with twin fitted wardrobes, storage cupboard, and two double bedrooms, one with stylish en-suite shower room.

Externally, there is a generous front garden with mono block driveway and detached garage, while to the side and rear of the property are low maintenance grounds with a utility outbuilding, hot tub area, and summerhouse with built-in heating, power and light and speakers.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £285,000, more details can be found HERE.

