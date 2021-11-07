Middleshade Road, St Andrews.

Fife property: Beautiful 4-bedroom detached Edwardian house with lovely garden in prime residential location

Dating from 1927, this beautifully kept house sits on a much sought after street in St Andrews, next to the university playing fields and close to the new Madras College.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 4:00 pm

Internally, the accommodation is bright and well laid out and on the ground floor comprises drawing room with conservatory adjoining, under stairs cupboard, shower room, dining room with Victorian style cast iron and tiled fireplace, modern kitchen with breakfast room area and French doors to the terrace, utility room, and coat cupboard.

The first floor features a galleried landing with bannisters overlooking the hall, three double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, single bedroom currently being used as a study with a hatch to the loft, and a bathroom.

Externally, iron gates lead to a paved driveway to the side of the house and a car port. The private rear garden has a central lawn and raised beds and includes pagodas, brick built shed, large wooden garden shed, and a wooden summer house, as well as a terrace area outside the kitchen ideal for alfresco dining.

On the market with Savills for offers over £895,000, more details can be found HERE.

