Front of building.

Fife property: Beautiful and spacious 2-bedroom flat would make an ideal first-time buy

This lovely first floor flat is presented in move-in condition with fresh neutral decor throughout and is located in an established and popular residential area of Kirkcaldy.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:57 pm

The accommodation offers generous sized rooms and comprises entrance hallway, two generous bedrooms with built-in cupboards, spacious living room with feature fireplace, kitchen with ample base and wall mounted units, contrasting worktops and stainless steel sink, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a communal walkway leads to a private garden with paved patio, lawn and low maintenance area with stone chips and timber shed.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £109,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Union Street, Kirkcaldy

Rear of building with entrance to first floor flat.

2. Union Street, Kirkcaldy

Hallway.

3. Union Street, Kirkcaldy

Hallway.

4. Union Street, Kirkcaldy

Living room.

