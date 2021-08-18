Fife property: Beautiful and spacious 5-bedroom town house in prime residential area is on the market for £1.4 million

Set over four storeys, the property is entered through the main door which opens into a vestibule and hall, leading to the ground floor accommodation comprising formal dining room, large modern kitchen, beautiful garden room with vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors to the garden, spacious cloakroom with WC, and a large store room.

A stairway leads to the lower ground floor which features three bedrooms, the largest has a stunning en-suite bathroom while bedroom five is currently utilised as a gym, and there is a walk-in shower room.

The first floor level has a drawing room with stunning floor to ceiling windows, double bedroom with modern en-suite shower room, and a separate WC, while the top floor is entirely taken over by the master suite, with a large window, two walls of fitted wardrobes within a dressing area, and two en-suite bathrooms.

Externally, the stunning garden to the rear is totally enclosed making it secluded and secure and features a patio area and there is also a private garden which is laid to lawn, bordered with shrubs, trees and bushes.

On the market with Rollos for offers over £1,400,000, more details can be found HERE.

