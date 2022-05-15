Fife property: Beautiful and spacious 5-bedroom traditional detached bungalow in quiet village setting

The distinctive and flexible accommodation comprises vestibule, hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three double bedrooms, fifth bedroom/sitting room, and a family bathroom.
Externally, at the side is a driveway with large double garage, with lawned grounds immediately opposite the front of the property to the river. The beautifully landscaped and enclosed rear gardens are mainly laid to lawn, bordered by plants and shrubs, and include a raised pond, monoblock path and terrace, timber shed, summerhouse, hot tub and enclosure.
