North Street, Kettlebridge.

Fife property: Beautiful and spacious 5-bedroom traditional detached bungalow in quiet village setting

This bright and airy house with generous garden ground was formerly three cottages and sits in the popular village of Kettlebridge between Glenrothes and Cupar.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:00 pm

The distinctive and flexible accommodation comprises vestibule, hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three double bedrooms, fifth bedroom/sitting room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, at the side is a driveway with large double garage, with lawned grounds immediately opposite the front of the property to the river. The beautifully landscaped and enclosed rear gardens are mainly laid to lawn, bordered by plants and shrubs, and include a raised pond, monoblock path and terrace, timber shed, summerhouse, hot tub and enclosure.

On the market with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

Front of property.

Lounge.

Dining kitchen.

Dining kitchen.

