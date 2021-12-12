Fife property: Beautiful and stylish extended 4-bedroom detached bungalow in a quiet cul-de-sac

Presented in immaculate condition, the property is stylishly modern with the spacious accommodation comprising welcoming entrance hall, lounge with wood burner, dining room, modern fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, further three double bedrooms, and a fabulous sized family bathroom.

Externally, there is a detached single garage and drive with ample parking space to the side of the property, and beautiful gardens to both front and rear, with the rear garden enclosed and south facing with woodland beyond.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £299,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes Hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes Wood burner in lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales