Front of property.

Fife property: Beautiful and stylish extended 4-bedroom detached bungalow in a quiet cul-de-sac

This lovely family home is located within a private residential cul-de-sac in the Pitcairn area to the north of Glenrothes, ideally situated for local amenities and transport links.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:01 pm

Presented in immaculate condition, the property is stylishly modern with the spacious accommodation comprising welcoming entrance hall, lounge with wood burner, dining room, modern fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite, further three double bedrooms, and a fabulous sized family bathroom.

Externally, there is a detached single garage and drive with ample parking space to the side of the property, and beautiful gardens to both front and rear, with the rear garden enclosed and south facing with woodland beyond.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £299,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes

Hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes

Wood burner in lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. John Knox Gardens, Glenrothes

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
FifeGlenrothes
Next Page
Page 1 of 5